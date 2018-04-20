3-vehicle crash on Collier Boulevard causes traffic delays

A traffic crash on Collier Boulevard near Verona Walk has forced traffic down to one lane going southbound.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Three vehicles were involved, including one that hit a power pole. FPL is on scene trying to fix it, according to CCSO.

Sgt. Allen is on scene directing traffic and FPL is working to repair the damaged pole. Avoid the area if possible. #teamwork #tweetfromthebeat pic.twitter.com/NBtO33O54p — CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) April 21, 2018

The accident on Collier Blvd near Verona Walk involves 3 vehicles, including this SUV that hit an FPL pole. #tweetfromthebeat pic.twitter.com/PzshWkwdUc — CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) April 20, 2018

#TrafficAlert: Accident on Collier Blvd southbound at Veronawalk – traffic down to one lane. — CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) April 20, 2018