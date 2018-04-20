CCSO
3-vehicle crash on Collier Boulevard causes traffic delays

Published: April 20, 2018 8:07 PM EDT
Updated: April 20, 2018 8:09 PM EDT

A traffic crash on Collier Boulevard near Verona Walk has forced traffic down to one lane going southbound.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Three vehicles were involved, including one that hit a power pole. FPL is on scene trying to fix it, according to CCSO.

