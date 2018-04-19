FORT MYERS

Mostly sunny skies for Thursday

Published: April 19, 2018 6:25 AM EDT
Updated: April 19, 2018 8:40 AM EDT

There will be a high of 87 degrees with mostly sunny skies for Thursday, WINK News Meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

Due to air quality and heat, areas of Southwest Florida are still experiencing high fire danger risk.

View an hourly forecast here.

 

SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media