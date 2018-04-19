Southwest Florida scores clean on air quality report card

Florida’s air quality varies, but Southwest Florida has scores of B’s and C’s according to the American Lung Association.

Lee County scored a B, while Collier scored an A, according to the ALA.

Anchorage, Alaska was ranked the cleanest city while Los Angeles, California was ranked the most polluted.

Every year, the American Lung Association looks at air quality data and compiles a comprehensive report called the “State of the Air” report.

Their goal is to educate and alert citizens to potential health risks and ways to make air cleaner in individual communities.

You can view a detailed report card by county, groups at risk, and a breakdown of particle pollution here.

You can compare air quality numbers to other cities and states here.