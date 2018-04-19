Have old toys? Hasbro wants to turn them into playgrounds, park benches

One of the largest toy makers in the world is doing some good for the environment.

Hasbro is launching a toy recycling program to transform donated toys into material used to make a variety of things, including playgrounds, park benches and flower pots.

The toy company is partnering with the recycling company TerraCycle for the program.

The program is being tested in the United States and if it is successful will expand worldwide.

Author: Stephanie Baumer, KCTV/KMOV