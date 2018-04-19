Neighbors on alert after camera catches thief stealing package from Cape porch

Adrienne Barth chose to live in Cape Coral 19 years ago, and this is the first time she felt she needed to add more security around her home.

“We put in cameras, because recently my son had ordered some sneakers for $50 and we never received them,” Barth said. “So we had to install cameras so we could find out if stuff was taken when we aren’t home.”

Barth hopes her new cameras will catch the person stealing packages from her doorstep, just like another camera did on a house down the street from her.

A UPS delivery man can be seen on the footage dropping off a package on a front porch. Then, the camera captures a man with brown hair and a goatee picking it up and taking off with whatever was inside.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon on Cape Coral Parkway West. Neighbors in the area say this isn’t even the first time it has happened.

“We’re wasting our hard-earned money, so we definitely need someone taking care of the issue for us,” Barth said.

While the theft victim has asked to remain anonymous, he hopes sharing the video will keep others alert and made aware of the problem in the area.

“We just have to be more vigilant,” Barth said. “And I think the cameras are a great addition.”

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Erica Brown