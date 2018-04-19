Local man to run 390 miles to Tallahassee in ‘Run for the Fallen’

A local sergeant is planning to run all the way to the state capitol in honor of fallen law enforcement officers.

Sergeant Sam Gonzalez will trek 390 miles from Southwest Florida all the way to Tallahassee.

The run will take him nine days.

Gonzalez is toting the memory of fallen law enforcement officers and raising money for their family, presenting a check for $20 thousand dollars at the finish line.

“Officers are getting killed daily, you know,” said Gonzalez. “You see that they have young children that are left behind now without a parent.”

He plans to wear the names of his sponsors on his jersey as he starts his race at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Fort Myers Thursday morning.

