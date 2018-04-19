Lee County students participate in driving simulation ahead of prom

Students participated in a simulation to understand the perils of distracted driving and drinking and driving Thursday at Cypress Lake High School.

PROMise, a campaign by AAA, that strives to ensure students do not drink and drive or text and drive during events like prom and graduation, according to John Risk, a AAA insurance manager. AAA will be making stops at several Lee County schools.

For Abby Lambo, a junior at Cypress Lakes Cypress Lake High School, being involved in a crash would be a horrible experience.

“Getting into an accident is one of my biggest fears,” Lambo said.

Matthew Wadding, a Cypress Lake High School freshman, said there could be serious ramifications by engaging in distracted driving.

“A little text to someone could cost you your life, your car, money… it could cost you a lot of things,” Wadding said.

Risk expressed his concerns with distracted driving.

“I believe it’s actually worse than drunk driving because you aren’t even looking at the road,” Risk said.

National statistics cite 16 percent of crashes stemming from distractions, but 72 percent of all crashes happen from distracted driving, according to a study done with AAA and the University of Utah.

Risk said the simulation can show the students the some of the consequences of texting and driving.

“We show them the dangers of what could happen when you text and drive, but we do it in a safe environment,” Risk said.

Students were also able to sign AAA’s promise pledge, which asks students to practice safe driving habits.

Risk called for students to “stay focused on the road, (and) get home safe.”

Cypress Lake High School is located on 6750 Panther Lane. The simulator’s next stop will be Tuesday at Mariner High School on 701 Chiquita Blvd. N. in Cape Coral.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Rachel Ravina