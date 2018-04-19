High bacteria levels prompt advisory for Yacht Club Beach in Cape Coral

A beach advisory was issued Thursday for the Yacht Club Beach due to high levels of bacteria found in testing, the Florida Department of Health in Lee County said.

People should not swim or wade in the water at the Yacht Club Beach on 5819 Driftwood Parkway, according to health officials.

Tests done Thursday revealed the water quality at the Yacht Club Beach contained Enterococcus bacteria that did not meet the safety criteria, the health department said.

Elevated levels of Enterococcus bacteria can lead to an increased risk of diarrhea and abdominal pain from a swimming-associated gastroenteritis illness, according to the health department.

The bacteria can live in the intestinal tract of human and animals, the health department said. Elevated levels could be due to pollution that can come from storm water runoff, pets, wildlife, or sewage.

The advisory will be in place until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level, according to the health department. New test results should be available Tuesday afternoon.

For more information visit the state health department’s website or call 239-274-2200.

Writer: Rachel Ravina