Fort Myers Beach killer Lois Riess captured in Texas

Multi-state fugitive Lois Riess was captured Thursday night by authorities in Texas after a weeks-long manhunt, the US Marshals Service says.

Riess has been on the run since allegedly killing her husband in Minnesota and then a Fort Myers beach vacationer earlier this month.

According to authorities, Riess was arrested at 8:25 central time on South Padre Island and is currently sitting in the South Padre City jail.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office issued this statement following Riess’ arrest:

“Following a national manhunt, wanted fugitive Lois Riess was apprehended by the US Marshals Service earlier this evening in South Padre Island, Texas.

The arrest brings to an end a nationwide search that has included the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Dodge County, Minnesota Sheriff’s Department, the US Marshals Service as well as countless local, state and federal law enforcement across the country.

“I promised all along that Lois Riess would end up in a pair of handcuffs,” said Undersheriff Carmine Marceno. “Tonight, she sits in a jail cell in Texas. We are working as expeditiously as possible to bring her back to Lee County to face murder charges.””

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office confirms Lois Riess is in police custody. We will have more details for the public and media tomorrow. Posted by Dodge County Sheriff MN on Thursday, April 19, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Writer: Erica Brown