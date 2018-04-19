Experts warn pet owners of increased snake activity

On Monday, dog owner Peter Van Mater couldn’t believe what had happened to his dog Wilbur, right outside his home in Naples.

“I heard a yip, and when the doors went up—sure enough—there was a snake that had just bitten my little Shih-tzu. He started foaming at the mouth right away,” Van Mater said.

He took a picture of the snake before rushing Wilbur to the animal hospital. Experts say the snake that bit the dog was a Pygmy Rattlesnake.

“They gave Wilbur at that point the anti-venom and fortunately he survived. I did not think he was going to make it,” Van Mater said.

Just down the road, a similar encounter with a deadly snake.

A venomous snake bit Louise and Allen Fritz’s cat Ollie. The vet didn’t find venom in the wound, but Ollie later died.

“We tried to do all the right things—but this time it didn’t exactly work out the way everyone had hoped,” Fritz said.

The Animal Specialty Hospital of Florida often treats pets for snake bites. And with the upcoming rainy season, they say pet owners need to be careful as more snakes venture out.

“You just have to make sure you’re keeping your eyes peeled and watching your animals like a hawk and trying to prevent them from running through tall grass, especially unsupervised or off a leash,” said Dr. Alanah Wray.

Snake experts say Cotton Mouths and Pygmy Rattlesnakes are the most aggressive, but they’re only aggressive if they are startled.

If you think a snake has bitten your pet, go to the closest vet or animal hospital and they will provide your pet with anti-venom.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Erica Brown