Deputies investigating a stabbing on Fort Myers Beach

Deputies are investigating a stabbing that happened at a popular lounge on Fort Myers Beach Thursday morning.

#TRAFFICALERT: blocked off portion of Estero Blvd reopens after early morning crime scene pic.twitter.com/GNFAVfOJXq — JessicaWINKNews (@JessicaWINKNews) April 19, 2018

Police and paramedics responded to a call at the Mermaid Lounge on Fort Myers Beach right at closing time early Thursday morning.

Blood was seen starting on the sidewalk in front of the lounge and continued out into the street.

The Major Crimes Unit were on the scene conducting an investigation of two people, one who was significantly injured and rushed to a local hospital, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the situation is contained. They identified all parties involved and were not seeking new suspects, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crime scene was officially cleared around 8:45 a.m.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Writer: Emily Luft