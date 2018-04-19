Condolences pour in for woman killed in fatal crash on Corkscrew Road

“Today has been a very, very tough day—Taylor was well loved,” said Dr. Elizabeth Elliott, director of FGCU’s Family Resource Center, a daycare on campus.

Flowers and cards filled the center Thursday as people mourned the loss of one their own.

“The families absolutely adored her. This morning, the families coming in hearing the news—a lot of tears shed,” Elliott said.

23-year-old Taylor Lee was killed in a car crash on Corkscrew Road Wednesday afternoon. The crash also involved a school bus. Her 22-year-old passenger, Brittany Diaz, is still in the hospital listed in critical condition.

The bus driver, Amanda Leigh Timte, 27, of Fort Myers, was taken to Gulf Coast Medical Center with serious injuries, FHP said.

According to the FHP, Lee drove into the path of the school bus, causing the fatal crash.

“Both of them (were) valued members of our family. We’re a family,” Elliott said.

On social media, the heartfelt condolences poured in as well. Even the sorority both women were a part of posted messages saying “Keep Taylor Lee in your prayers.”

Sandra Chen doesn’t know either woman, but saw the aftermath of the fatal accident.

“We checked into the hotel. We came out and we were trying to get somewhere—and it was blocked off everywhere,” she said.

Corkscrew Road near I-75 had had a number of crashes recently, some fatal. Drivers say you MUST drive with caution on this stretch of road.

“Cautiously, I have to be aware of everything around and double check because everyone is going so fast,” Chen said.

“I think people have to be more aware where they’re at—whether it’s Corkscrew or not,” added driver Darlene Schimpf.

The FGCU daycare plans on planting a tree for Lee and raising money for Diaz who is still in critical condition at Lee Memorial Hospital.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Erica Brown