Authorities respond to shooting scene at Fort Myers housing complex

Authorities are currently on the scene of a shooting on Bernwood Place Drive in Fort Myers.

The incident took place at the Bernwood Trace apartment complex. Authorities canvassed the entrance of the community with flashlights before blocking it completely.

The community is in close proximity to Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School between Winkler Avenue and Six Mile Cypress.

According to authorities, at least one male is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.