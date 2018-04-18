Victim ID’d in fatal crash involving Lee County school bus

One person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a school bus at Corkscrew Road and Corkscrew Woodlands Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Taylor Brooke Lee, 23, of Fort Myers, died at the scene. She was traveling north on Corkscrew Woodlands Boulevard in the left turn lane, approaching Corkscrew Road. A Lee County school bus was traveling east in the right lane on Corkscrew Road. Lee failed to yield at the intersection and entered in the path of the school bus. The front center of the school bus struck the left side of Lee’s Volkswagon Jetta, troopers said.

The bus driver, Amanda Leigh Timte, 27, of Fort Myers, was taken to Gulf Coast Medical Center with serious injuries, the highway patrol said.

Lee’s passenger, Brittany Marie Diaz, 22, of Coral Springs, was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, the highway patrol said.

Lee was an employee at Florida Gulf Coast University’s Family Resource Center, the daycare center on campus. Lee graduated last year with a bachelor’s degree in child and youth studies.

“We are devastated at the news of today’s accident and Taylor’s passing, and are providing support and making counselors available,” said university spokeswoman Susan Evans.

It is unclear if students were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Writer: Emily Ford