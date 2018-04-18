Plane with blown tire makes emergency landing at Palm Beach International Airport

A Delta flight from Detroit made an emergency landing at Palm Beach International Airport because of a blown tire.

Delta flight 1930 landed around 10:45 am.

According to an airport spokeswoman, crews responded to a level two alert, which indicated a mechanical malfunction of some kind.

No word yet on whether there were any injuries, or the number of passengers on board.

On Tuesday a Southwest plane made an emergency landing after an engine fire, and explosion broke a window. The incident killed one woman, and injured seven others.

CBS12 is en route, and will update with new information.

Author: Anna Commander, CBS 12