WEST PALM BEACH
Plane with blown tire makes emergency landing at Palm Beach International Airport
A Delta flight from Detroit made an emergency landing at Palm Beach International Airport because of a blown tire.
Delta flight 1930 landed around 10:45 am.
According to an airport spokeswoman, crews responded to a level two alert, which indicated a mechanical malfunction of some kind.
No word yet on whether there were any injuries, or the number of passengers on board.
On Tuesday a Southwest plane made an emergency landing after an engine fire, and explosion broke a window. The incident killed one woman, and injured seven others.
CBS12 is en route, and will update with new information. Watch CBS12 News at noon with the very latest.