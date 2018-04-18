Neighbors believe body was dumped in recent Lehigh Acres homicide case

A homicide investigation is underway in Lehigh Acres, and residents on Sparta Avenue and Scottsdale Street say the body dumped in the wooded lot is not surprising.

Residents say this lot is known for illegal dumping.

“Tires, abandoned boat, landscaping clippings, furniture – anything out here,” said Lehigh Acres resident Larry Fuller.

For neighbors, the idea of a body being found is not much of a shock.

“Three years ago, they (officers) found another one (body) right over there,” Fuller said.

In 2012, Gregory Mathews, 26, body was found dumped in the same lot. Mathews homicide still remains unsolved six years later.

“I am quoting from a detective, ‘It’s pretty much an ideal place for dumping,'” one neighbor said.

Fuller has lived in this area for the past 8 years, and he says it hasn’t always been like this.

“It was very quiet for a while,” Fuller said. “Right now, with the update of (State Road) 82, it’s getting noisy.”

Fuller now says all this commotion is making him reconsider the area.

“It’s almost time for me to get the ‘h-outta here,'” Fuller said.

Lee County investigators deemed this a homicide investigation. Officials have not released the identity of the body found, and if any arrests have been made.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Emily Ford