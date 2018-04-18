Nationwide hunt underway for Lois Riess, grandmother and accused killer

There is a nationwide manhunt for a grandmother, who is considered armed and dangerous. Police say surveillance video shows 56-year-old grandmother Lois Riess, targeting 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson in a Fort Myers Beach bar.

The two women looked alike, a fatal coincidence for Hutchinson. She was later found shot to death in her condo. Detectives say Riess murdered her, then stole her white Acura, credit cards and her identity.

“Suspect Riess, although she may look like anyone’s mother or grandmother,” said Carmine Marceno, Lee County undersheriff. “She’s an absolute cold-blooded murderer.”

Riess is also suspected in her husband’s shooting death in Minnesota in late March. David Riess was found murdered in the couple’s home.

Riess is believed to still be driving Hutchinson’s white Acura TL with a Florida license plate Y37TAA.

Riess, who reportedly loves to gamble, stopped at different casinos before driving to Ft. Myers earlier this month and meeting Hutchinson.

“It’s just evil that flowed through. Because how can you go around killing people for no other good reason other than to keep yourself out of prison,” said Danielle Jeffreys, Hutchinson’s cousin.

The U.S. Marshal Service is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of 56-year-old Lois Reiss. Florida Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000.

Investigators say Riess has since driven 1,300 miles along the Gulf Coast until her last known sighting in Corpus Christi, Texas.

“As her resources go away she may become more desperate and God forbid may strike again,” said Marceno.

Police believe Riess killed both victims with the same gun, and may still have it.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

