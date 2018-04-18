LEHIGH ACRES

Man found dead in Lehigh Acres, deemed a homicide

Published: April 18, 2018 5:04 AM EDT
Updated: April 18, 2018 7:57 AM EDT

Deputies are investigating the death of a man in Lehigh Acres.

Deputies were called to Sparta Avenue and Scottsdale Street in Lehigh Acres at 7:22 p.m. Tuesday night after a call about a man found dead on the side of the road, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The Major Crimes Unit was then called to investigate and determined the death was a homicide, said the sheriff’s office.

Reporter:Jessica Alpern
Writer:Emily Luft
