In this Jan. 31, 2018 photo, Public Works Sub-Director Ramon Mendez, wearing hard hat, directs locals who are municipal workers, Eliezer Nazario, holding rope, Tomas Martinez, right, and Angel Diaz, left, as they install a power pole in an effort to return electricity to Felipe Rodriguez’s home, four months after Hurricane Maria in Coamo, Puerto Rico. As the number of mayors complaining about the slow power restoration has grown, the territory’s administration allowed municipalities to sign an agreement with the island’s power company to take over power restoration efforts if interested and relieve the agency of any responsibility. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico

Island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico; officials probe cause

Published: April 18, 2018 11:37 AM EDT
Updated: April 18, 2018 12:40 PM EDT

An island-wide blackout has hit Puerto Rico, which is struggling with an increasingly unstable power grid nearly seven months after Hurricane Maria hit the U.S. territory.

Electric Power Authority spokeswoman Yohari Molina tells The Associated Press that crews are investigating the cause. Officials said Wednesday it could take 24 to 36 hours to fully restore power.

It’s the first time since Category 4 storm hit on Sept. 20 that Puerto Rico has experienced a full island-wide blackout.

Some 40,000 power customers were still without normal electricity service as a result of the hurricane.

Author: AP
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media