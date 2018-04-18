Mulch fire causes heavy smoke presence in Lee, Collier counties

A heavy smoke presence could be seen Wednesday morning due to a mulch fire burning in Collier County.

The smoke can be seen in both Collier and Lee counties.

The smoke is a respiratory irritant that can cause a scratchy throat, coughing, headaches or irritated eyes and nose, according to the Florida Department of Health in Collier County. Smoke can worsen asthma, or other chronic lung or heart conditions.

Residents are advised to contact their doctor if they feel like they have difficulty breathing due to the smoke.

Due to dry conditions, Southwest Florida is experiencing very high to extreme fire danger on Wednesday.

The department of health offered the following tips to keep your family safe:

Pay attention to health warnings related to the wildfires and the associated smoke.

Avoid prolonged outdoor activities.

Pay attention to visibility and how you feel.

Stay indoors and run your air conditioner if you have one.

If you do not have an air conditioner, staying inside with the windows closed may be dangerous in extremely hot weather.

When smoke levels are high, try to avoid using anything that burns, such as wood fireplaces, gas logs, gas stoves and candles. Do not vacuum, which stirs up particles already inside your home. Do not smoke.

