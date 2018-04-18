Fort Myers crash snarls traffic on Fowler Street

A crash snarled traffic Tuesday afternoon on Fowler Street, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

The crash took place around 4 p.m. on Fowler Street at Kennesaw Street, police said. The southbound lanes are shut down, but the northbound lanes cleared and reopened around 4:26 p.m.

Both lanes of Fowler Street were expected to stay closed for at least 40 minutes, police said. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route until at least 5 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear at this time.

