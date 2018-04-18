Crews work to extinguish 70-acre brush fire in Charlotte County

Crews worked to extinguish a 70-acre brush fire Wednesday evening on Oil Well Road, according to the Charlotte County Fire Department.

The brush fire sparked just before 5 p.m. at Oil Well Road just west of Interstate 75 and was 80 percent contained as of 6:45 p.m., fire officials said. The Lee County strike team has been called in to assist with the fire.

#Badfire is 80% contained at this time at 70 acres, will update. — FFS Myakka (@FFS_Myakka) April 18, 2018

Writer: Katherine Viloria