Charlotte County
Crews work to extinguish 70-acre brush fire in Charlotte County
Crews worked to extinguish a 70-acre brush fire Wednesday evening on Oil Well Road, according to the Charlotte County Fire Department.
The brush fire sparked just before 5 p.m. at Oil Well Road just west of Interstate 75 and was 80 percent contained as of 6:45 p.m., fire officials said. The Lee County strike team has been called in to assist with the fire.
#Badfire is 80% contained at this time at 70 acres, will update.
— FFS Myakka (@FFS_Myakka) April 18, 2018
