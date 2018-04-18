City of Fort Myers closes down busy intersection to prevent crashes

Fort Myers resident Scott Hamilton and his family of 13 have watched their backyard become an open target for car wrecks.

Hamilton and nearby residents asked city leaders to install guardrails near the intersection of Dora Street and Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard to prevent drivers from speeding.

“We’ve had like three reportable accidents since we lived here, just on that back corner of the house,” Fort Myers resident Scott Hamilton said.

But instead of guardrails, the city shut down the intersection indefinitely until more can be done to guarantee safety.

“We didn’t request they close up the road or anything, we just wanted a guardrail,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said studying the problem is a step in the right direction that will hopefully prevent crashes from happening.

It’s unclear when the intersection will reopen.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

