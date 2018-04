Chemical spill at Hodges University temporarily closes building

A chemical spill at Hodges University in Fort Myers has temporarily closed one of the buildings

The reported spill happened at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Building H. Out of precaution, the building was evacuated while it was cleaned up, according to Karen Grebing, Asst. Vice President of Marketing.

Afternoon classes are being held in Building U and evening classes will be held in normal locations.

No injuries are reported.