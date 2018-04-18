Cash found scattered across Del Prado Blvd. in Cape Coral

Like a scene out of movie, thousands of dollar bills were scattered across all three lanes of Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral Wednesday afternoon.

This happened just blocks away from the Fifth Third bank that was robbed on Monday.

Autumn Johnson, of Cape Coral, was driving south on Del Prado Boulevard when the car in front of her crashed into something.

“A soon as he ran over it, poof! Money,” Johnson said.

Johnson said she kept driving because she thought it was just paper.

Whereas David Roberts ran inside his business, which sits right in front of where the cash was flying, and excitedly told his coworkers of the cash dump.

“My office manager was sitting in there, and I ran inside and was like, ‘There’s hundreds of dollars blowing down the street,'” Roberts said.

Roberts said he collected 27 $100 bills, while other witnesses and a Cape Coral Police Department officer worked to grab as much as they can.

“It’s something you imagine, walking down the street and a suitcase full of money just falls in front of you,” Roberts said. “It just so happens I pull into my parking lot and there was hundreds of dollars, thousands of dollars blowing down the street. That’s just crazy.”

Johnson later found some money in the grill of her car. She said it didn’t feel right to keep it so she drove back to the scene and turned it in.

“It’s not mine and obviously something was going on because there were policemen there and stuff like that, and I just felt like I didn’t need to keep it,” Johnson said.

A witness says an officer came up to them and said the money does not appear to be connected to the robbery that took place on Monday.

The money is at the Cape Coral Police Department.

Reporter: Kim Powell

Writer: Emily Ford