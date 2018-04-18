Car dealership employee arrested for leaving scene of hit-and-run crash

A 47-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for leaving the scene of a hit-and-run crash, Collier County Sheriffs Office said.

The wreck happened at around 11:43 a.m. at the intersection of Vanderbilt Drive and Glen Eden Boulevard where Darby Lynn Cole crashed a black Corvette into, and damaging a decorative stop sign belonging to the Glen Eden Association, police said.

After the crash, Cole flagged down a passing maintenance truck and fled the scene, the arrest report said.

Witnesses on scene said Cole flashed his Germain Toyota badge on his shirt, but refused to provide any information.

Officers visited Germain Toyota and a manager stated the vehicle in the collision was taken in on a trade recently, and can confirm Cole signed the Corvette out temporarily, the arrest report said.

Witnesses told police that when after Cole crashed the Corvette into the stop sign, he removed the license plate from the vehicle.

The Eden Glen homeowners association values the damage from the crash is between $3,500 and $4,500, police said.

Cole is charged with hit-and-run, leaving scene of crash involving damage to property.

Writer: Emily Ford