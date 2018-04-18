Cape Coral karate instructor accused of molesting minor

A 42-year-old karate instructor was accused of molesting a minor, according to the Lee

County Sheriff’s Office.

Victor Guillermo Hardoy, of Fort Myers, was arrested Tuesday on allegations of lewd and lascivious behavior on a minor between the age of 12 and 16, deputies said.

Hardoy is the owner of the American Top Team Martial Arts Gym on Mid Cape Terrace in Cape Coral. The victim was believed to be a student at Hardoy’s gym.

Hardoy’s attorney, Sara Shulevitz, said there’s not enough evidence to prove he did anything wrong.

“I was here a few weeks ago for an injunction hearing. Civil proceedings were filed by this alleged victim and the judge threw it out. This is a manufactured story and the truth will come out,” Shulevitz said.

Classes for adults and children are expected to resume at the gym at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Hardoy was ordered at first appearance Wednesday morning to have no contact with the victim or other minors and his bond was set at $100,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court again at 8:30 a.m. on May 21.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Katherine Viloria