Cape Coral karate instructor accused of molesting minor

A 42-year-old karate instructor was accused of molesting a minor, according to the Lee

County Sheriff’s Office.

Victor Guillermo Hardoy, of Fort Myers, was arrested Tuesday on allegations of lewd and lascivious behavior on a minor between the age of 12 and 16, deputies said.

Hardoy is the owner of the American Top Team Martial Arts Gym¬†on Mid Cape Terrace in Cape Coral. The victim was believed to be a student at Hardoy’s gym.

Hardoy’s attorney, Sara Shulevitz, said there’s not enough evidence to prove he did anything wrong.

“I was here a few weeks ago for an injunction hearing. Civil proceedings were filed by this alleged victim and the judge threw it out. This is a manufactured story and the truth will come out,”¬†Shulevitz said.

Classes for adults and children are expected to resume at the gym at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Hardoy was ordered at first appearance Wednesday morning to have no contact with the victim or other minors and his bond was set at $100,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court again at 8:30 a.m. on May 21.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Katherine Viloria