Bonita Springs teen wins $15M prize in Florida lottery scratch-off game

A 19-year-old teenager claimed a $15 million top prize in a scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery.

Bonita springs resident Quinn Kofler purchased the winning ticket — a $30 scratch-off called Florida 100X The Cash — at a 7-Eleven on 12931 Bonita Beach Road Southeast, the Florida Lottery said.

Kofler chose to receive his winnings as a one-time payment of $11,175,000, the Florida Lottery said. The retailer will receive a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The odds of winning are one-in-2.59.

Writer: Katherine Viloria