10 things that affect sperm count

Infertility affects one in 25 men. One big culprit: low sperm counts. A new study shows sperm concentration among men from western countries declined by more than 50 percent between 1973 and 2011. But what’s causing low sperm counts?

Alcohol, smoking, and drugs are well-known contributors.

Jack Cassell, MD, Urology of Mount Dora shared, “A little too much cannabis has been thought to decrease sperm count.”

In a new small study, researchers found using ibuprofen regularly may also be linked to lower sperm count. Abstinence from sex can affect a man’s amount of sperm. Other causes: being exposed to certain toxins, being overweight or underweight, too much exercise, steroid use, stress, and exposure to hot temperatures.

“Word has it that if you spend too much time in the hot tub that could hurt the sperm. That’s kind of why testicles live in a scrotum that’s kind of exterior to keep it a little bit cooler than body temperature,” continued Dr. Cassell.

What doesn’t cause low sperm counts? Drinking soda won’t affect your sperm count, despite what you read online. Another myth is that boxers are better than briefs for conserving sperm. But there’s no research to back this up. Also, studies show cycling won’t affect your fertility.

Having radiation or chemo treatments or untreated infections can also affect your sperm count. There are many ways to help boost your fertility. Talk to your doctor about the best options for your situation.

Author: Ivanhoe Newswire