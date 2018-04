VOICE program saves taxpayers $1.2 million

Last year volunteers saved Lee County tax payers more than a million dollars through the Volunteer Observers Impacting Community Effort, or VOICE. Volunteers work closely with the Lee County Sheriff’s office. They are involved in everything from traffic control to mail delivery, and the work they do is invaluable to the community. You can find more information about how to get involved at the Lee County Sheriff Office’s website.