Traffic lights working again in Collier County

Several traffic lights were out Tuesday evening across major intersections of Collier County, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

County transportation crews quickly worked to make corrections and all traffic lights began to work again around 5:30 p.m.

The following areas were affected:

Immokalee Road

Pine Ridge Road

U.S. 41

Airport Pulling road

Livingston Road

Orange Blossom Drive

Golden Gate Parkway

Rattlesnake Hammock Road

Update: Traffic signals at all intersections in Collier County are working. Please drive carefully in areas where traffic may still be backed up. https://t.co/HgRgcxOLbb — CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) April 17, 2018