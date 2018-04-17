Naples
Traffic lights working again in Collier County
Several traffic lights were out Tuesday evening across major intersections of Collier County, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.
County transportation crews quickly worked to make corrections and all traffic lights began to work again around 5:30 p.m.
The following areas were affected:
- Immokalee Road
- Pine Ridge Road
- U.S. 41
- Airport Pulling road
- Livingston Road
- Orange Blossom Drive
- Golden Gate Parkway
- Rattlesnake Hammock Road
Update: Traffic signals at all intersections in Collier County are working. Please drive carefully in areas where traffic may still be backed up. https://t.co/HgRgcxOLbb
— CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) April 17, 2018