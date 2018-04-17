Smoke billows from house fire in Cape Coral

Smoke could be seen billowing from a “full engulfed” house fire Tuesday morning on Southeast 29th Street, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Several fire and police crews were dispatched around 10:06 a.m. to the 1100 block of Southeast 29th Street.

All residents were able to leave the structure safety, according to police.

People should avoid the area for the next several hours, police said.

Watch as crews work to extingish the flames from this video submitted by Brian Freeman, of 92.5 Fox News.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

