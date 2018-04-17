Publix recalls 18-pack extra large eggs

Publix has issued a recall of the 18-pack of Grade A Extra Large Eggs.

The grocery chain issued the following statement:

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. announced the Company was notified after the close of business on April 13, 2018, by Rose Acre Farms of Seymour, Indiana, of a voluntary egg recall. The eggs involved in the recall have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Braenderup and were distributed from Rose Acre Farms’ Hyde County, North Carolina, facility from January 11, 2018, through April 12, 2018. Through an abundance of caution, Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling one load, or 23,400 dozen eggs, purchased from Rose Acre Farms and re-packaged at the Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.’s Dade City, Florida, location.

The voluntary recall is limited to only the specific production codes listed below.

Information regarding Publix Grade A Extra Large Eggs 18pk product affected by this recall:

Product name: Publix Grade A Extra Large Eggs 18pk

Package UPC code: 41415 00966

Package lot codes: P1359D 048A, P1359D 049A

Best before date: Apr 02 2018, Apr 03 2018

Consumers who may have bought the eggs shouldn’t eat it and return the product to their local store for a full refund. Customers can also contact the Publix Customer Care at 800-242-1227.

Author: Sabrina Lolo, CBS12