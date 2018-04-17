Proposed parking garage in Collier County raises safety concerns

A massive parking garage could be coming to Clam Pass Park in Collier County, but some residents are fighting against it.

County commissioners have made no decision since the proposal to build a parking lot at the end of Sea Gate Drive first came out in February.

Mark Borelli, the president of the association board at Park Shore Resort, is worried the garage will bring more crime and more traffic in the residential area.

“To get to this site where people park you have to go through a residential area that has two schools and three churches,” Borelli said. “At the risk of safety of children, I just don’t think it’s worth it.”

The proposed parking garage is one of many options aimed at improving beach access. But some residents said they were never on board with the idea.

“It goes back to the nature and trying to preserve Clam Pass’ beauty and not cement in layers of cars,” part-time resident Lee McDonald said. “The one reason it would be a positive would be of course employment, it would give people jobs.”

The city is expected to bring a final master plan to commissioners — that’s when residents should be on high alert to voice their opinions. Commissioners are still encouraging feedback.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

