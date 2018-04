One dead after glider crash in Labelle

One person is dead after a glider crashed in a pasture in Labelle on Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The craft was a SZD-48 Jantar Standard 2 glider, and the crash was deemed an accident, according to the FAA.

Only one person was on the Jantar glider.

No more details are available at this time.

