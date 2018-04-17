Loggerhead Sea Turtle released back into Gulf

A Loggerhead Sea Turtle was nursed back to health and released back into the Gulf Tuesday morning at Lighthouse Beach.

“It was very exciting knowing that it was going back into the water where it belongs,” said Sanibel resident Karen Schoen.

The turtle was found floating in February by the Sanibel Causeway and was treated for red tide and loggerhead anemia syndrome over several months.

“(The) treatment process involved making sure we measure her toxin levels, makin’ sure we got down into normal limits and correcting her anemia so that involved a variety of things which included giving her iron supplements,” said Dr. Heather Barron, of the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife Clinic.

Side effects of red tide includes dead fish washing up on shore and possible respiratory issues.

“Yeah I have and the respiratory problems some people have because of it,” Whitlow said.

Barron said there were other species impacted by red tide.

“We did see a significant number of sea turtles this year affected by red tide as well as hundreds of sea birds affected with red tide poisoning,” Barron said.

The red tide report for April 5 to April 12 showed a low to medium risk, but Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission chose a safe location.

“To be able to help this very valuable animal who will contribute to the population and help to save her species is I think some of the most important work we can do at CROW,” Barron said.

Loggerhead Sea Turtles will typically start nesting from April through September, according to FWC.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Rachel Ravina