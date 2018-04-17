Lehigh Acres man arrested for animal abuse at Buckingham farm

A 46-year-old man accused of animal abuse was arrested Monday, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Osmany Toledo Suarez, of Lehigh Acres, faces charges of animal abandonment after an injured hog was reportedly found at a Buckingham farm with no source of clean water, deputies said.

Earlier this month, the Animal Recovery Mission accused four Lee County farms — including the Buckingham farm where Suarez works — of running illegal slaughterhouses.

The farm owner’s daughter, Rosy Hernandez, told WINK News her father was not aware of any animal abuse taking place on his farm.

“There is not any animal abuse happening on my dad’s farm,” Hernandez said. “Lee County Sheriff and Lee County came yesterday and photographed all his animals, went pen-by-pen, and they did not take any animals from him whatsoever.”

But nearby residents are not convinced.

“When you look at the animals, they’re always thin. They’re not well nourished ever,” neighbor Jeanne Blake said.

The United States Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday it will review the allegations in Lee County.

