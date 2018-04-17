Lehigh Acres community looking to improve dangerous intersection

Residents in Lehigh Acres are working towards a solution to a problem intersection on Tuesday.

Lee County could sign off on a $1.2 million grant to improve the intersection of Gunnery Road and SW 8th Street.

The intersection is a popular cut through, but a dangerous spot where numerous accidents are common.

WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern was live at Gunnery Road where Lee County plans to implement safety plans if the grant is approved. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Writer: Emily Luft