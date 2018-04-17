At least 1 injured in Cape Coral shooting

At least one person was injured Tuesday night in a shooting on Southwest 31st Lane, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on the 1700 block of Southwest 31st Lane, police said. One person was taken to the hospital with a serious but non-life threatening injury to the leg.

A suspect is not at large and there is no danger to the community, police said. Residents in the area will see an increased police activity through midnight.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear at this time.

Writer: Katherine Viloria