Investigators release new surveillance video, set $6K reward for multi-state fugitive

A reward has been set for a multi-state fugitive accused of killing her husband in Minnesota and a woman on Fort Myers Beach.

The U.S. Marshal Service is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of 56-year-old Lois Reiss. Florida Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000.

Riess is accused of fatally shooting her husband in late March in Minnesota and stealing $20,000 from his bank account. She’s also accused of befriending Pamela Hutchinson, 59, of Bradenton, then killing her at an apartment complex on Fort Myers Beach.

Riess, who is considered armed and dangerous, is believed to be driving Hutchinson’s white Acura TL with a Florida license plate of Y37TAA.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office warned Riess’ motive of operation is to “befriend women who resemble her and steal their identity.”

The sheriff’s office released new surveillance videos Tuesday afternoon that appear to show Riess in the Ocala area, but the details surrounding them are limited.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Writer: Katherine Viloria