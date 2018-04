Everblades best Gladiators in game 1 of Kelly Cup Playoffs

The Florida Everblades beat the Atlanta Gladiators Monday night 4-1 in game one of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs series at Germain Arena.

Game 2 will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Germain Arena on 11000 Everblades Parkway.

Watch the full segment above as WINK Sports’ Andrew Keesee gave a play-by-play of the game.

Reporter: Andrew Keesee