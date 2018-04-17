Englewood barber shop still closed after hit-and-run

This business is personal for Irving’s Barber Shop co-owner Kris Boyden.

“I got to think that the reason that the building is still standing and in such great shape is because my dad hand mixed that cement,” Boyden said.

Irving’s had to close after a car crashed into the building in a hit-and-run and left cracks in the foundation.

The two-chair family owned barbershop has been in business for more than 50 years — making it one of the oldest barbershops in Englewood.

“It’s one of very few buildings that hasn’t changed over the years,” said neighbor Scott Johnson. “Progress hasn’t got it, and it’s got a good reputation, same clientele for all these years.”

Irving’s has catered to families in the community.

“My dad, who’s 92 (years old) get(s) his haircut here every other week here,” Johnson said.

The barbershop is closed until further notice as the building undergoes repairs. Once it reopens, Boyden said the barbershop will continue honoring tradition for many years to come.

Investigators found the driver involved in the hit-and-run, but he or she is not facing charges at this time.

It’s unclear when the barbershop will reopen, but the owners said they’ll make repairs to keep to the authenticity of the building.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

Writer: Rachel Ravina