Collier woman claims suspect broke into her property, attacked her horse

A horse rescue owner is demanding answers after she said someone broke into her property and attacked her horse.

Cynthia Gilbert, owner of Track to Trail Thoroughbreds, noticed her horse named Stevie was acting differently last night while he was in his paddock.

When Gilbert and her team approached him, they noticed he was shaking and covered in blood.

“Anyone can hop over a fence. He was right in front of one of the homes, which makes it all the more baffling where somebody would come and do that,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert said Stevie was cut 15 times and had to be stitched up.

“There’s nothing in there other than wood and sand, so there’s nothing for him to be cut on,” Gilbert said. “I have no explanation for that and his tail appears to be cut by scissors. So, it leads you to be a person.”

Stevie, a former racehorse, was always full of energy and always wanting to play, Gilbert said. But since the attack, he’s not the same.

“If you look at his eyes they are a little … it’s not that normal spark,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert said veterinarians confirmed Stevie was not hurt by other horses.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

Writer: Katherine Viloria