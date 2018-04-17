Children’s Services Council in Lee County proposal denied for November ballot

Hundreds of residents urged commissioners to start a Children’s Services Council in Lee County, but the proposal to put it on the November ballot was denied Tuesday.

If approved, the council would strive to better children’s lives and would focus on issues such as improving education and getting drugs off the street.

The decision was close to home fort Fort Myers resident Euthera Neal.

“Seeing something that could die just for not being carried over by a motion was very very emotional to me,” Neal said.

Neal served on a similar council in Miami-Dade County.

“A lot of things that go laden or will never be brought forth will not be known about if we don’t have a committee or a board that can talk about it and bring it to the people.

Father Robert Browning, of Fort Myers, spoke to the points the organization aims to accomplish.

“The five goals of CSC are healthy babies, keep kids off drugs, keep kids from being abused, keep kids off street, and keep kids in school,” Browning said.

Funds for this type of service could result in higher property tax, but Bonita Springs resident Steven Blumrosen said he wouldn’t mind paying.

“Personally, I wouldn’t mind chipping in three Andrew Jackson’s for my property taxes to have a better life 20 years from now,” Blumrosen said.

Neal said she’d continue to persevere despite the decision.

“We are going to keep on pushing, we are going to keep on fighting until we get put on the ballot so that people can be heard,” Neal said.

There are eight counties in Florida that currently have a Children’s Services Council. There’s a chance the council could get the issue on the November ballot, according to supporters.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Rachel Ravina