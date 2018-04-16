Victims identified after shooting outside Denny’s in south Fort Myers

Two people died after a shooting Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a Denny’s restaurant on Summerlin Center Drive, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. to 8031 Summerlin Center Drive. Deputies found woman and a man, later identified as Ada Kajtazi, 52, and Roman Huffman, 83.

Kajtazi was found dead, and Huffman was taken to the hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The preliminary investigation found Huffman shot Kajtazi, and then “turned the gun on himself,” the sheriff’s office said.

No further information was immediately available.

Writer: Rachel Ravina