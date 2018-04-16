SpaceX launch delayed, rescheduled for Wednesday

The SpaceX rocket launch scheduled for Monday evening has been delayed.

SpaceX tweeted that additional GNC analysis is underway, and more tests were needed before they were confident enough to launch into space.

The launch is now scheduled for Wednesday evening.

The Tess Satellite could mean leaps and bounds for space exploration. Tess stands for Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite.

It’s a two-year mission that will help scientists discover potentially 10,000 planets outside the solar system and around nearby stars.

And Fort Myers gets the opportunity to use research from it. FGCU professor Derek Buzasi will continue his star research he started in the 90’s.

“Tess will find small planets, rocky planets that might have atmospheres and features that may be conducive to life,” Buzasi said.

“We know of several thousand planets now, and with Tess, we expect to find maybe 10,000 more planets,” added Tom Barclay, a research scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

Watch the launch live on WINK News Wednesday at 6:51 p.m.

