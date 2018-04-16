Residents voice safety concerns as drivers cause congestion on nearby road

Neighbors living down Summerset Drive in Fort Myers are voicing concerns for safety as drivers continually make u-turns to lessen time sitting at the nearby traffic light.

“There’s a lot of unnecessary traffic and it holds it up because this is our only way in or out. Basically its our evacuation route to our homes,” said Tuesday Shannon, a McGregor Reserve resident.

Residents say the impromptu turns cause congestion and problems for the nearby drugstore too.

“Ten to 15 people make u-turns in one light cycle,” said resident Sammy Akkoush.

Now neighbors are trying to cut back on the problem by asking the city for a no u-turn sign, hoping to prevent more congestion and crashes.

One resident says he requested the no u-turn sign last year and followed up by emailing the city several times, but has still not heard anything back in response.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Erica Brown