Piece of history on Fort Myers Beach crumbling

A piece of history near Fort Myers Beach is crumbling.

This looks like somebody just broke the rock and took it right off.

“This down here is what I found. It’s pieces missing from this monument that was built in 1924, the same time that our arches were built,” said Jane Luchi, with Restore Fort Myers Beach Arches.

Luchi first noticed something wasn’t right with the monument after she came to check up on it Monday afternoon.

Luchi also thinks someone is breaking apart the monument on purpose.

“I started crying. It was like, how can somebody be so cruel to try and destroy a part of Fort Myers Beach history like this?” Luchi said.

Now, Luchi and her organization are left with trying to fill a gap on the monument that has now been broken wide open.

“Whoever did this, help us get it fixed. Don’t destroy a beautiful history landmark,” Luchi said.

Deputies say they’ll be stepping up patrols in the neighborhood.

A rejuvenation of the monument is scheduled for Thursday morning at 10:30.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown