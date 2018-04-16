Naples city council to discuss affordable housing options for first responders

A Naples city council member wants to create a place for firefighters, police officers and others to have access to low cost housing.

“They commute because they love the job and the community they serve,” Naples City Fire Chief Pete Dimaria said.

Dimaria used to commute from Broward County when he first began working in Collier County. Today, he sees many of his colleagues doing the same.

“In the city there are very few. Some in Collier County in the Estates, but also in Broward, Lee, Charlotte as well,” Dimaria said.

Now, Councilwoman Linda Penniman wants to do something about it. She’s proposing the sale of city-owned land off Solana Road for a new housing project.

With the sale, the city would provide a “silent second mortgage” to help city firefighters and police officers buy homes near Naples.

“We’re excited to see how the process works and if the city’s able to accomplish this,” Penniman said.

On Tuesday, Commissioner Penny Taylor will host an open meeting to talk options with the community.

So far, no tangible plans are on the docket, but Taylor says the discussion is progressing.

“It’s not winning a war,” Taylor said. “It’s fighting a battle.”

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Erica Brown