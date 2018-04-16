Man arrested in connection with deadly Lehigh Acres stabbing

A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with a stabbing that killed one person Saturday night on Acacia Avenue, in Lehigh Acres the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Michael Swisher faces charges of murder, attempted murder and resisting arrest.

Deputies received a call in reference to a stabbing around 8:40 p.m. Saturday at a home on the 1800 block of Acacia Avenue.

Two people were sent to the hospital for their injuries: A 46-year-old man —who originally called deputies— suffered life-threatening wounds, but was treated and is in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office. A 47-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries.

The suspect, later identified as Swisher, fled on foot prior to deputies’ arrival, but was found in a wooded area near Clark Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. He was identified as a “long-time family friend” by the male caller, but the relationship to the female victim is unknown.

Swisher is also accused of resisting arrest, but was later apprehended by deputies, according to the sheriff’s office. After receiving treatment for his injuries, he was taken Sunday to the Lee County Jail.

Swisher was also arrested March 30 on charges of drugs trafficking and multiple counts of possession with intent to sell. He bonded out on March 31, only 14 days before the fatal stabbing.

Writer: Rachel Ravina